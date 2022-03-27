Three-door crossovers and SUVs are a rarity these days. Some of the few you can still buy are the short-wheelbase versions of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser 70 Series, and the Nissan Patrol. If you notice, these are box-frame SUVs and not available in the US.

As for crossovers, it's been a while since a manufacturer launched one. One of the last offered was the first-generation Range Rover Evoque. But even then, Land Rover discontinued the stylish (but less practical) body style when it rolled out the second generation model in 2019. Instead of making three-door models, manufacturers opted for the trendy (and divisive) coupe-crossover look.

That said, it doesn't stop some virtual designers from making virtual versions of cars that might have been. One of them is X-Tomi Design, an artist we've been looking at for quite some time. This time around, X-Tomi played around with the possibility of the Maserati Grecale having other body styles. In this case, it's a three-door model.

X-Tomi did more than remove the back doors off and call it a day. If you take a closer look at the render, you'll notice that the front door is longer than the one seen in the five-door. The crossover's B-pillar also moves further back to give the impression of a shorter wheelbase. While the tweaks sound simple on paper, the result looks rather good.

But even X-Tomi is aware that there is little to no chance of this model becoming the real deal. Even if it suits the smallish Maserati, the demand for three-door crossovers has dwindled over the years. It's a promising idea, but Maserati needs a volume-seller. It needs a model that pays the bills to help the Italian automaker continue producing more interesting vehicles. These days, a three-door crossover is too small of a niche for Maserati to consider.

Still, it would have been great if Maserati pushes through with this idea. Besides, the range-topping 3.0-liter turbo V6 is good for 523 horsepower (385 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque. The Grecale can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds if equipped with the twin-turbo six. And with two fewer doors on it, the three-door Grecale has all the potential to be a head-turner.

