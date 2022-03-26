Opel debuts an additional member of its Sustainable Urban Mobility (SUM) vehicle family. Called the Rocks-e Kargo, the small EV is designed to haul stuff within urban environments, perfect for emissions-free last-mile deliveries. Under the European Union classification, the Rocks-e Kargo is a quadricycle rather than a car.

The Rocks-e Kargo is a rebadged Citroen My Ami Cargo. The passenger seat has been removed, replaced by a storage area that offers more than 106 gallons (400 liters) of flexible cargo volume.

Gallery: Opel Rocks-e Kargo

11 Photos

For longer items, the Rocks-e Kargo has an adjustable loading floor, which allows stowage of objects up to 47.2 inches (1.2 meters) long. It can transport payload of up to 309 pounds (140 kilograms). For parcel, pizza, or anything that could fit the cabin, the Rocks-e Kargo should do the trick.

What makes the Rocks-e Kargo a perfect urban cargo hauler is its minute size, measuring only 94.9 inches (2.41 meters) long, 54.7 in (1.39 m) wide, and 59.8 in (1.52 m) tall. This allows the tiny EV to fit tight alleys. It also has a 283.5 in (7.2 m) turning radius, which makes it very maneuverable.

Just like the Rocks-e two-seat passenger EV, the Opel Rocks-e Kargo makes 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts) of continuous power, with a maximum power output of 12 hp (9 kW) for acceleration. The 5.5 kWh battery can be fully recharged in around four hours via an AC household socket. It has an electric driving range of up to 46.6 miles (75 kilometers) based on WLTP standards.

Opel will start receiving orders for the Rocks-e Kargo in Germany and the Netherlands later this year. Other markets are planned to follow, though we're not sure if this will ever be offered in the US. Considering that Stellantis has brought in the Citroen Ami as a rental last year, it is a possibility.