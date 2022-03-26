When the idea of a Hellcat-powered Pacifica popped out a few years back, the automotive world went nuts, and rightfully so. Several hopefuls wanted it to happen but it seemed like the clamor was falling on deaf ears.

A few years later, an unofficial rendering of a Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat surfaced, courtesy of Abimelec Design. As Chrysler or Dodge isn't making one happen, tuner and YouTube personality Tavarish took it as a challenge and announced that he's making one himself through his various social media channels.

According to Tavarish, this is the most insane build he's ever done and will start in April. It looks like it will make an appearance at the New York Auto Show, courtesy of Classic Car Club Manhattan and eBay Motors. This year's New York International Auto Show is set to happen on April 15-24, 2022.

Details about the upcoming unofficial Pacifica Hellcat are yet to emerge, though we're expecting a total power output north of 700 horsepower. We can also expect a huge hood scoop to let more air come in for the supercharger, as well as extended flares for that needed wider stance.

Will this prompt Dodge or Chrysler to finally make an official Hellcat-powered Pacifica? Probably not, considering that the Hellcat is on its way out in a few years.

Of note, this isn't the first high-powered minivan in history. Renault introduced the Escape F1 at the 1994 Paris Motor Show, featuring a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V10 out of a 1993 Williams-Renault FW15C Formula 1 car. With 820 horsepower (612 kilowatts) pumped out of the V10, it can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds with a a top speed of 194 mph (312.2 km/h).