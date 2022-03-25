What's better than catching a future Porsche 911 prototype on public roads? Catching a whole fleet of them! Spy crews stationed in Europe have been busy keeping up with Porsche, as evidenced by a new batch of nearly 40 911 photos. We have the facelifted 911 Carrera, 911 Cabriolet, and the elusive 911 Hybrid from multiple angles, each one offering a taste of the future for the 992 series.

We start in the chilly north, where winter has officially transitioned to spring. Temperatures are rising, leaving 911 prototypes covered in dirt instead of snow. As with previous sightings, we can see revisions to the 911's front bumper with small vertical slats in the lower intakes. The sports car's daytime running lamps will also have a new design, which is why these prototypes have bulky round placeholder lights taped to the fascia. At the back, road grime serves as effective camouflage in addition to more black tape, hiding smaller details on the fascia and the integration of the taillights.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Family Facelift Spy Photos

36 Photos

It's impossible to miss the new center-exit exhaust. Rumors have persisted that Porsche will nix the turbocharged engine for the Carrera, opting instead for the naturally-aspirated flat-six used in the 718 Cayman GTS. The exhaust is thought to be a telltale indication of that, but a recent report cited Porsche 911 boss Frank-Steffen Walliser as saying no, point-blank. However, our spy sources have anonymous tipsters that insist it's still happening. It will be a smaller derivative of the Cayman's mill, but it will be naturally aspirated. True or not, we'll have to wait until a reveal to find out for sure.

Meanwhile, the Nürburging is open for business after the winter months and Porsche is making the most of it. The prototype caught circling the track is one we've seen before, and we're pretty sure it's the new 911 Hybrid. An electrified 911 isn't a rumor at this point – Porsche officials have confirmed its coming – but it won't be a plug-in version. The 911 Hybrid will carry a small battery for an electric motor that supplements the flat-six, borrowing tech from the 919 Hybrid race car.

We should have some answers later this year. Debuts could happen in the second half of 2022 for the 2023 model year.