Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Alpine is preparing to add a crossover to its lineup. This example of the GT X-Over rides on a heavily modified Dacia Duster body. The production version arrives by 2025.

The next-gen Audi Q5 looks more angular. There are tall intakes in the corners of the nose. The back still has placeholder pieces over the taillights.

Audi is preparing a performance version of the upcoming Q6 E-Tron EV. It could have as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Look for the model to arrive in 2023.

The upcoming BMW M2 wears an aggressive front fascia that has square-shaped intakes in the corners. There is a subtle spoiler on the rear. Under the hood, there's a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six.

Here are more shots of the M2. At the back, it has an interesting stacked exhaust arrangement.

The BMW M5 prepares to become a plug-in hybrid. The camouflage hides a lot, but it seems like there are some complicated aero pieces at the front.

This Ford is a mystery vehicle. It's clearly a crossover, but we aren't sure exactly what model is under development. Our best guess is that this is the new Fusion Active.

GMC is developing a Denali Ultimate version of the Yukon. If it's like the Sierra Denali Ultimate, expect the outside to receive dark chrome trim. Inside, expect to find full-grain leather upholstery and open-pore wood.

The Hyundai Palisade has a refresh coming. The brand covers the big crossover in lots of camouflage. It seems like there might be significant changes coming for the nose.

Here are two of Maserati's upcoming EVs, specifically the GranTurismo and Grecale. It plans to use the Folgore branding for them, which is the Italian word for lightning. The styling largely matches the combustion-powered versions. The lack of exhaust pipes is a notable difference.

Mini's future is electric. Here's the next generation of the three-door model. The general lines appear to have more curves than the current iteration. We expect this model to debut in 2023.

This is the plug-in hybrid version of the Mercedes-AMG SL without a bit of camouflage. Rumors suggest the electrically assisted twin-turbo V8 makes around 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts).

This refreshed Porsche Cayenne Coupe wears light camouflage on the front fascia and taillights.

This batch of photos of the Porsche 911 Hybrid catches it testing at both the Nürburgring and in Sweden. The latest info from the brand's boss tells us that the 911 Hybrid is not a plug-in and uses a small battery.

