The world has finally started recovering from the spread of coronavirus over the last few weeks with nearly all restrictions being canceled in many regions around the globe. It’s not all roses, though, as the daily cases in China are climbing up again and the country reported nearly 5,000 new cases today with rising numbers of asymptomatic infections. This negative trend is casting a shadow over the upcoming Beijing Auto Show and there are rumors that it could be postponed.

The biennial event, one of the largest automotive industry events in China, is scheduled to begin on April 21 but a new report from Automotive News claims internal discussions are currently ongoing regarding a potential reschedule of the show. There are early indications that the international exhibition could be postponed to June this year, though there’s no official word coming from the organizers yet.

The Beijing Auto Show is one of the country’s two largest automotive events. Beijing rotates annually with Shanghai and the last time Beijing hosted a show was in September 2020. Originally, the 2020 edition of the event was planned for April of 2020 but it was postponed for the fall of the same year due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country at the time. Now, it seems that the 2022 edition will probably have a similar fate.

The 2020 Beijing Auto Show hosted several premieres from local automakers, including concepts and production models from brands such as Qoros, Voyah, Neta, Hongqi, and many more. The biggest debut for this year’s show appears to be the next-generation BMW 7 Series with the all-electric i7 version, which was recently confirmed to receive a global debut at locations in Beijing, New York, and Munich.

There’s no official announcement yet coming from the organizers of the show regarding its 2022 edition. The Beijing Auto Show’s official site still lists the fair with a starting date of April 21 and there’s a press accreditation form available for media representatives.