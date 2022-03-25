Mini has plans to revamp its model range entirely in the next few years. The core three-door model will be available with combustion and all-electric powertrains, and there will be a number of other new products joining the portfolio. As far as the Mini hatch is concerned, customers can expect a huge tech boost over the current generation of the model, and a new report from Autocar shines more light on the changes across the lineup.

The British automaker will completely rework the Mini Electric and it will not be mechanically related to the combustion-powered version. Instead, it will sit atop an EV platform and will return back to Mini’s roots in terms of dimensions and weight. The brand will reportedly make the zero-emissions hatch a little shorter than the outgoing model thanks to a shorter front overhang. The wheelbase, meanwhile, will grow slightly by around 1.57 inches (40 millimeters).

Gallery: 2023 Mini EV spy photos

17 Photos

As part of its electrification strategy, the company will reportedly launch two electric versions of the new three-door hatchback. The base Cooper model will have a battery with a capacity of 40 kWh with a projected range between two charges of about 185 miles (297 kilometers). The more powerful Cooper S, in turn, will come with a 50 kWh battery pack and more than 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts) of peak output. The expected maximum range is about 250 miles (402 km).

Interestingly, thanks to the dedicated electric platform, the new Mini EV, despite its larger battery pack, will reportedly be slightly lighter than the model it will replace. Also, according to Autocar, it will have a lower center of gravity with a slightly rear-biased weight distribution. As a side note, the new Mini EV will be manufactured in China.

As far as the combustion models are concerned, Autocar reports they will be based on an evolution of the FAAR platform. Don’t expect huge changes compared to the Mini models that are still on sale as the new generation of ICE-powered Minis will likely continue to be offered with a selection of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines. A diesel option seems unlikely for now.