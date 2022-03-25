In 2018, SEAT decided to launch Cupra as a standalone brand with its own headquarters and separate selling points around the world. The brand is already outselling Alfa Romeo, according to its CEO, and is now working on a brand new model set for market launch in 2024. It will take the shape of a compact SUV and we have the first teaser image hinting at its design.

Unfortunately, there’s not much to report as the image doesn’t reveal much. However, a short teaser video shows the side profile of the sporty crossover and we are surprised to see it doesn’t have a coupe-like shape. Instead, the yet-unnamed SUV appears to have a straight roofline, probably creating a very spacious rear passenger area and a large boot.

Cupra says the new model will be around 177.2 inches (4.5 meters) long, which means it will be positioned in Europe’s C SUV segment, which is currently one of the most crowded market segments on the continent. The Spanish manufacturer promises the new vehicle will have “the perfect proportions” and will incorporate “the essence of the Cupra brand.”

Cupra explains the new SUV will be available with either MHEV or PHEV powertrains with the latter expected to have up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) of electric range on a single charge. This plug-in hybrid version will benefit from a brand new powertrain and judging by the EV range figure, it will probably use an upgraded version of one of Volkswagen Group’s existing PHEV systems. A larger battery and a more powerful electric motor are likely.

Cupra currently offers a number of performance vehicles on selected European markets. The Formentor VZ5, for example, uses an Audi-sourced inline-five cylinder unit, while the Born is a more powerful and sportier-looking version of the Volkswagen ID.3. Two more electric vehicles are planned for the next few years, including the Tavascan SUV coming in 2024 and the production version of the UrbanRebel concept, scheduled for 2025.