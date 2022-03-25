British automaker Rolls-Royce is known for its bespoke creations. Its latest release comes from Dubai and it's called the Carbon Veil. The Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with understated styling on the outside, but wait until you see the cabin for the pièce de résistance.

Introduced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai, the bespoke Phantom comes with a Carbon Veil Gallery, designed by the automaker and turned into reality by artist and sculptor Alastair Gibson.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Phantom Carbon Veil

10 Photos

Gibson was a former Formula 1 mechanic who now makes highly prized pieces of artwork that can be viewed in galleries around the world.

The Gallery, which is endemic to the Phantom and allows owners to display an original work of art or design, is made differently with the Carbon Veil. As the name suggests, the Gallery in this bespoke creation is completely made out of carbon fiber.

This isn't just the usual carbon fiber treatment that automobiles get, though. Typically, there are four to five layers used when the lightweight material is used on cars. In the Phantom Carbon Veil, there are at least 150 sheets of carbon fiber that were permeated with resin and compressed, forming a solid billet.

According to Rolls-Royce, the angular and stealthy shapes of the Carbon Veil Gallery are inspired by the 118 WallyPower – a luxury motor yacht that can reach a maximum speed of 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour).

On the outside, the bespoke Phantom Carbon Veil comes with a gunmetal exterior, accented by a vivid mandarin orange on the coachline and waftline. The Spirit of Ecstasy is also crafted from carbon fiber. Inside, there's a contrast between the dark tones and light leather, along with the color-keyed rotary controls and leather detailing.

Rolls-Royce didn't disclose the price of the Phantom Carbon Veil but we're sure the affluent customers don't need to ask.