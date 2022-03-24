McLaren likes to go racing, so it’s no surprise it offers track versions of its models. It currently offers the 570S GT4, but it’s old, debuting for the track in 2016. However, it might not be around much longer if a new spy video is accurate. It allegedly captures a new McLaren track car testing at Monza Circuit – an Artura covered in camouflage that’s wearing a big wing.

The video doesn’t get close enough to the car to see the details, but a large chin spoiler is visible in some passes. The big wing is unmistakable, too; however, the camouflage does its job concealing any other styling changes. We expect McLaren will give the car new front and rear fascias for improved cooling and heat extraction, along with other modifications.

McLaren introduced the Artura in early 2021 with an electrified twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 593 pound-feet (804 Newton-meters) of torque. But that won’t be the powertrain powering the track car. It’ll lose the electric component, though the engine alone still makes 557 hp (430 kW) and 431 lb-ft (584 Nm) of torque.

The car will likely have restrictions on the engine to allow it to race in certain classes, like GT4, where it could compete against the Supra GT4 and others. However, we do not know the specifics of this race car. It could be the Artura GT4 or the Artura Sprint, following in the tire tracks of the 570S Sprint that McLaren also offered. We will need closer spy photos to really dissect what McLaren is testing at the race track.

We will have to get more photos of the car to determine what it truly is. The video description says that McLaren Customer Racing was testing the vehicle at the circuit. There’s no indication from McLaren that we will learn about this new car anytime soon. We are eager to learn more and see it up close. It could have a gutted interior, just like the Toyota Supra GT4.