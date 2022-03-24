Order banks for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray are open as of today. With that news comes word of a modest $1,000 price increase, along with pricing for the 70th Anniversary Edition that's available on both the Stingray and Z06. Speaking of Z06, if you've been waiting patiently for a price, the waiting will continue. Today's stats are strictly for the standard C8.

The Stingray now starts at $61,900, not including a mandatory $1,295 destination fee. All total, the cheapest 2023 Corvette is $63,195 out-the-door. For reference, the current model starts at $62,195, though Chevrolet knocks $50 off because rear park assist isn't available due to the semiconductor shortage. Whether that endures for 2023 remains to be seen.

Chevrolet Corvette
shop now
 

save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Corvette

 
shop now
 

We also have some prices on new-for-2023 features, starting with wheel options. Gloss Black (Q91) wheels will ding you for $995. Ultra Bright Machined wheels (Q99) are $1,995, and Satin Black rims with red striping (Q9A) cost $1,495. The big tamale is the Tech Bronze accessory wheel set (5DG) which goes for $3,195. Other items of note are black exhaust tips for $200, and aluminum interior trim for $595. Chevrolet also tells us Adrenallie Red Dipped interior is a no-charge item, but it's only available on up-spec 3LT trim levels.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Exterior Leaked Photo
9 Photos
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Exterior Leaked Photo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Exterior Leaked Photo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Leaked Photo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Interior Leaked Photo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Interior Leaked Photo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Interior Leaked Photo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition

In January, Chevrolet unveiled a 70th Anniversary Edition package that honors the original 1953 Corvette. We can now report the price for the package is $5,995, and it's only offered on the 3LT Stingray or Z06. As a refresher, the 70th Anniversary Edition Corvette is available in just two exterior shades: Carbon Flash Metallic or White Pearl Tri-Coat. Special wheels, red brake calipers, a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, and anniversary badging are exterior upgrades. Inside you'll find red contrast stitching, red seatbelts, and Ceramic leather two-tone seats. Coupes get a red engine cover. Exterior stripes are a $995 option.

All Things Corvette:

chevy corvette production on hold because parts shortages Chevy Corvette Production On Hold, Again, Because Of Parts Shortages
c8 corvette z06 v8 Corvette Z06 LT6 Doesn’t Share A Single Part With Any Other V8

As for the high-revving 2023 Corvette Z06, Chevrolet will announce pricing at a later date but it shouldn't be far away. Production is rumored to begin in May, and while we don't have official numbers, it's expected to start between $85,000 and $90,000.

Source: Chevrolet

Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com