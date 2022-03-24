t was a year ago that Polestar announced it’d offer a single-motor version of the 2. We drove it in September, but the model is just now reaching US dealers. It’s available to order now with a $47,200 starting price (price includes the $1,300 destination charge). That price could drop lower with applicable state and federal incentives. It could get as low as $33,400 in New Jersey.

The single-motor Polestar 2 joins the already available dual-motor model. The all-electric vehicle delivers an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles on a single charge. The single-motor setup powers the front wheels, producing 231 horsepower (172 kilowatts) and 243 pound-feet (329 Newton-meters) of torque. It gets its power from a 78-kilowatt-hour-battery pack – 75 kWh are usable. The car supported up to 155-kW DC Charging that can take the EV from 10 to 80 percent in 33 minutes.

Gallery: Polestar 2 Arrives In US

8 Photos

The addition of the single-motor model gives the Polestar 2 more range. The dual-motor variant for 2022 delivers 249 miles of range, but it also offers more horsepower and torque.

Polestar offers all variants with the Plus or Pilot upgrade packages, costing $4,000 and $3,200. The Plus pack adds a mechanical heat pump that helps extend the car’s range, a WeaveTech vegan interior, a 13-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, and a full-length panoramic glass roof. The Pilot pack adds enhanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, Polestar Pilot Assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The car can receive over-the-air updates, which have already been useful. Last year, an OTA update added 67 hp (50 kilowatts) and 50 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque to models in select European markets.

Polestar’s expanded range in the US will help the company continue to grow. The company wants to sell 65,000 models globally next year, and the single-motor Polestar 2 should help with that. It might not have 1,000 horsepower like other EVs, but mainstream electric vehicles don’t need to wow like they once did to attract customers. The amount of range a car offers is still a determining factor for buyers, but the 270-mile single-motor Polestar 2 should make that persuasion easier.