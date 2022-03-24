New teaser images show a bit more of the Deus Automobiles Vayanne electric supercar ahead of a full debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 13. The original pictures were quite dark, but some processing gave us a much better look at the model.

Deus says that Vayanne is pronounced "vy-ahn" and is somehow a reference to Vienna where the company has its headquarters. It's working with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering on this project.

From looking at the teasers, the Vayanne has generally smooth styling. In front, there's a broad inlet, which is an element that's not common on EVs because they don't require as much air for cooling as a combustion-powered vehicle. The headlights have the shape of vertically stretched ovals. It appears there is an opening in the hood that incorporates into a U-shaped crease.

There's an arching roofline, and inlets are visible on the rear fenders. Judging by an earlier teaser, the tail has a large mesh panel with a red light strip around the edge.

There are no interior images of the Vayanne at this time.

The only powertrain details are that Williams is handling the battery and electrification technologies. Italdesign is offering strategic and technical support.

There hasn't been a New York Auto Show since 2019. The coronavirus outbreak initially caused a delay of the event and then complete cancellation. The organizers rescheduled things for August 2021, but the outbreak of the Delta variant forced calling it off again.

So far, automakers are keeping their plans for the show a secret. There's a rumor about Stellantis debuting its long-rumored turbocharged inline-six at the event. A leak on the Grand Wagoneer configurator shows a picture of the engine but with no details about the powerplant. It costs $2,000 more than the available 6.4-liter V8.

We'll also find out the winner of this year's World Car of the Year Award. The finalists this year are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6. We also get to find out which vehicles take the World Electric Vehicle, World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, and World Car Design categories.