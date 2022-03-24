Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Sitting on the PPE architecture co-developed with Audi, the next-generation Porsche Macan will go fully electric. We’ve seen prototypes testing several times and this rendering provides an accurate preview of what we are probably going to see once the camouflage goes off.

One of Ford’s best-selling models globally is in the final months before receiving a comprehensive facelift. The refresh is expected to bring visual revisions and potentially a big tech upgrade.

BMW’s new flagship is expected to arrive later this year with a selection of combustion and electric powertrains. The most powerful of the family will be the battery-powered i7 and there have been rumors for a hybrid V8 model. The design will be highlighted by the split headlight layout at the front.

The successor to today’s Volvo XC90 will be launched next year with a purely electric powertrain. It is rumored to receive the Embla name and to be based on the Concept Recharge. This rendering takes the concept as a base and turns it into a production model.