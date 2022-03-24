Nissan is one of the very few companies in the automotive industry that has taken the decision to not invest in the development of combustion engines that meet Europe’s upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards. As a result, Nissan will not introduce any new models on the continent driven purely by ICEs from 2023. Instead, the Japanese manufacturer will expand its range of electrified models with six new products coming from the summer of this year.

Nissan has the ambition to have 75 percent of its sales mix in Europe coming from electrified cars by 2026. The broader goal is for 100 percent of its sales to be electrified vehicles by the end of the decade. Interestingly, the automaker says six new models are coming to the family and they will have a “clear differentiation” thanks to different electrified technologies Nissan currently has or is working on.

"Leveraging our global presence and Alliance partnerships, this is a landmark moment for Nissan in Europe with the arrival of our most comprehensive product offering to date,” Guillaume Cartier, chairperson at Nissan Europe, comments. “We have harnessed our disruptive nature and our electric expertise to deliver a suite of electrified powertrain technologies that meet the needs of our customers, with zero compromise on excitement.”

Nissan’s current model range in Europe consists of several crossovers, the all-electric Leaf, the Micra, and the Townstar and Primastar light commercial vehicles. The brand recently introduced new hybrid versions of the Juke and Qashqai (see the related links below), while the Leaf was refreshed for the new model year. The GT-R supercar, in turn, was discontinued from the Old continent.

Meanwhile, Nissan is also working on its production ecosystem to ensure it is powered by renewable sources. The automaker wants to reach full carbon neutrality by 2050 with at least 30 percent of its sales coming from purely electric vehicles by the end of the current decade.