GMC is reportedly adding a new trim level to its Yukon lineup called the Denali Ultimate. Formerly offered as an add-on package, the new Yukon Denali Ultimate will be introduced for the 2023 model year and our spies have already caught a prototype being tested in Detroit.

Of note, the Denali Ultimate Package was available as an add-on to the Denali trim for $9,380. The package included additional tech features in the cabin, along with a set of 22-inch bright machined wheels, wheel locks, and Max Trailering Package. This package will no longer be offered for the 2023 model year.

The new Yukon Denali Ultimate trim takes from the previously introduced GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate. Introduced for the 2022 model year together with the rugged AT4X trim, the new range-topper for the pickup came with darker chrome trims on the outside called Vader Chrome, along with other additions.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate trim will get that darker chrome, as well, which explains the camouflaged parts on these spied photos of the SUV. The bevy of darker garnishings is also found on the foglight surrounds, front fender badging with the Mount Denali topography graphic, lower door trim, lower rear bumper, and liftgate trim. Curiously though, the window outlines remain shiny.

Inside, the Yukon Denali Ultimate trim will reportedly get full-grain leather upholstery and authentic open-pore wood decorations. There will also be topographical map patterns of Mount Denali within the cabin, serving as a complement to the lot of tech upgrades that were previously offered with the Denali Ultimate Package.

GMC has yet to reveal when it will officially introduce the new Yukon Denali Ultimate trim, but given that the prototype is already out and about, and the fact that it will be offered for the 2023 model year, it's only a matter of time.