Maserati's latest and smallest crossover has already been launched. Just like the rest of the cars from Modena, Italy, the Grecale is part of the Fuoriserie Program so wealthy customers have the option to order a unique vehicle. The customization program already has its first customer but they're not from planet Earth – or at least that's what the press release says.

Introducing, the Maserati Grecale "Mission from Mars," introduced in a release that starts with a very intriguing idea:

Maserati is breaking the rules and fulfilling an order from Mars. Grecale Mission from Mars is the result that goes beyond the boundaries of the Earth.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale "Mission from Mars"

8 Photos

Of course, we know that this special Maserati Grecale isn't really a customized order from a wealthy Martian. We just find it amusing how it was presented, but in all seriousness, the Grecale Mission from Mars looks curiously nice even at first glance.

Maserati's Fuoriserie Program made sure that this one-off Grecale gets a unique Galactic Orange paint finish – a special textured metallic paint inspired by mineral dust and metal erosion of Mars, exuding a molten metal effect. Apart from the paint, the Grecale Mission from Mars gets a special set of Vortex Wheels. Completing the exterior design is the Trident emblem on the C-pillar that gets a glitching effect.

The interior of the Grecale Mission from Mars is highly similar to the regular version, including the massive 12.3-inch screen at the center of the dashboard.

What's different are the seats "inspired by the electric currents on Mars with astronauts’ spacesuits" and the star chart on the panoramic sunroof for "intergalactic motorists." According to Maserati, the upholstery tech used in crafting the seats involved multiple processes, including transverse lasering with a contrasting multi-colored welded backing, taping, silicone coatings, embossing, and debossing. There's a healthy use of Alcantara and leather as well.

Maserati didn't disclose the price of the Grecale Mission from Mars, though the regular Grecale has a preliminary US pricing that starts at $63,500.