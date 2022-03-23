The latest Toyota GR Corolla teaser adds even more anticipation for the hot hatch's launch by showing it as the next member of the GR family that's coming to the United States. There are two glimpses of the model in this video. A brief look is at the 3-minute-and-30-second point, and the slightly longer one starts at 3:55.

The peeks show the front and rear of a camouflaged GR Corolla, respectively. The latter one also shows the taillights illuminate.

Toyota GR Corolla Front Teaser Toyota GR Corolla Rear Teaser

The bulk of this video focuses on highlighting the new GR86. The plot is that a pair of GR team members and two Toyota execs are watching a focus group react to different pitches for a GR86 commercial. Some research online indicates the setting for this video appears to be the mostly closed Charlestowne Mall in Illinois.

The GR folks want to highlight the vehicle's performance and its manual gearbox. The people from Toyota try to focus the ad on practical matters like how the backup camera makes parking easier.

Since the audience is seeing both, the result is that viewers get a lot of details about the new GR86. For anyone who is excited about the new model, the highlight is seeing it drift around an abandoned mall with a pair of Supras. There's also a jump into a pile of cardboard boxes.

Toyota's earlier teasers for the GR Corolla pointed to some possible details about the new hot hatch. It seems to use the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and using the GR Four all-wheel-drive system. The same setup is in the GR Yaris.

All signs point to a manual gearbox being available in the GR Corolla. There's also a rumor about Toyota offering an automatic transmission.

The company recently showed a GR Yaris with an eight-speed automatic for the Gazoo Rally Racing Challenge in Japan. The model also had slight modifications to the nose to direct air to the gearbox's oil cooler.

This transmission is still in the development stage. Toyota Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa even reports already breaking a prototype of the gearbox.