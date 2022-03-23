The Audi Q5 is the brand’s best-selling model by a wide margin. While the brand has ambitious plans to electrify its lineup in the coming years, the next-generation Q5 will continue to offer combustion engines. The first spy shots of the next-generation model are here, and they reveal the crossover with exhaust tips poking out the back.

The new Q5 wears a complete camouflage wrap that hides its styling features. It looks a tad larger than the model it will replace, allegedly riding on the same platform as the Audi A4 also in development. The shared underpinnings likely mean that the new Q5 will grow in size compared to the outgoing model, improving cabin and cargo space.

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q5 Spy Shots

42 Photos

The camouflage does a good job hiding the design, but we can see bits of the front fascia poking through it. The Q5’s face looks much more angular, with tall vertical intakes sitting below high-mounted headlights. All of that flanks the grille and lower bumper opening. It doesn’t appear that the new Q5 will adopt a split-headlight design as it looks like the crossover is wearing its production units.

The Q5’s rear doesn’t hold many surprises. The crossover is wearing stand-in taillights that could feature a full-width element, and the lower bumper markings have what look like auxiliary lights attached to them. A pair of small exhaust tips poke underneath a standard-looking bumper.

The Q5 will also share powertrains with the new A4, according to our spy photographers. That means the new crossover will offer a range of gas and diesel engines, though Audi will electrify them into hybrids. Audi will also offer a plug-in hybrid variant, with the crossover likely getting a Sportback version just like the current-generation model. The all-electric Audi Q5 E-Tron is also in development.

The new Q5 should arrive with a thorough interior design refresh, with bigger screens and more technology than ever before. We’ll be waiting for all the details, though, as we don’t expect the new Q5 to break cover until sometime next year before it goes on sale for the 2024 model year. We’ll keep an eye out for more revealing spy shots in the coming months.