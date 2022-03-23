The latest teaser for the 2023 Honda HR-V shows a portion of the rear and the taillight of the new generation of the crossover. The company also confirms that the debut is on April 4.

Previously, Honda teased the new HR-V by showing renderings of the front and rear. The nose is more aggressive than the current model and has a more prominent lower fascia. The grille has an octagonal shape with an S-shaped mesh pattern. The headlights have a boxier look.

Gallery: 2023 Honda HR-V Teaser

2 Photos

The renderings show the tail with a steeper rake for the rear pillar. The taillights have a sleeker appearance. The updated bumper has a black panel between body-color pieces for a look that accentuates the vehicle's width.

There are no images of the next-gen HR-V's interior. The current model dates back to the 2016 model year in the US. Honda has lots of opportunities to update the tech inside the crossover.

The HR-V in North America is different from the one that's available elsewhere. When teasing the crossover in 2021, the company said: "This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions."

There are no technical details about the HR-V for the North American market. The recently unveiled version for Indonesia is available with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 175 horsepower (130 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. That output is very similar to the 180-hp (134-kW) and 177-lb-ft output that the 1.5-liter turbo mill that's available in the Civic.

With the demise of the Fit from North America, the HR-V is now Honda's entry-level product in the region. The automaker moved 137,090 of them in the US in 2021, which was up 63.1 percent over 2020. Through February 2022, the company delivered 26,287 units of the crossover, which was 84.4 percent better than the same period in 2021.

Following the April 4 debut, look for the 2023 Honda HR-V to go on sale in the latter half of the year in the US.