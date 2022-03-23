The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series debuts as a limited-run version of the Black Series that's exclusively for use on circuits and at club sport events. It's the most powerful track car ever available to customers from AMG.

The GT Track Series is part of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of AMG. Appropriately, the division is making just 55 units of this model. The vehicle wears the exclusive shade Manufaktur Hightech Silver Magno with a semi-gloss finish and has red- and anthracite-colored trim.

Under the hood, there's a tuned version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the AMG GT Black Series. The tweaks include different fuel injectors. This pushes the output to 778 horsepower (580 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the road-going Black Series has 720 hp (537 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

The power runs through a sequential Hewland HLS six-speed racing gearbox with adjustable settings for the rear differential. The road car has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Track Series rides on four-way-adjustable Bilstein dampers. Each one has a high- and low-speed setting for rebound and compression. Also, it's possible to tweak the ride height. It's possible to change the anti-roll bar settings, too.

The circuit-only model has carbon fiber parts for the hood, fenders, sills, rear hatch, and back bumper. The interior no longer has any of the Black Series' road-going luxuries. There's a carbon center console and racing seats. The result is a curb weight of about 3,086 pounds (1,400 kilograms), versus around 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) for the street-legal car.

To tweak the aerodynamics for track use, the hood has a large air outlet that directs hot air out of the engine bay. The splitter is an exclusive design for this model. The front fenders have louvers that increase the downforce at the front axle. The shape of the side sills directs air to cool the rear brakes. The dual-element rear wing has an adjustable upper portion.

Drivers can tune the Track Series for the track by using the motorsport-spec traction control and anti-lock braking system. There are 12 levels of adjustment ranging from maximum assist to off. It's also possible to tweak the front-rear brake balance. A fully programmable Bosch DDU 11 instrument panel is in front of the pilot.

The Track Series' safety cell meets the latest FIA standards. There's a high-tensile steel roll cage that bolts to the vehicle's aluminum space frame. A five-point harness holds onto the driver. There's an extraction hatch in the roof and a fire extinguisher system.

Deliveries of the GT Track Series begin in the second quarter of 2022. Prices start at €369,000 ($405,240) before applicable taxes. As options, buyers can add a seat and helmet ventilation system, drinking system, and a passenger safety cell.