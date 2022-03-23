If you have the soul of an engineer trapped inside the body of a regular Lego enthusiast, the Lego Technic series is probably the answer to your needs when it comes to constructing your own models. This more advanced line of bricks allows for more complex technical functions to be built involving moving or rotating components. You can either assemble something from the list of existing models or build something from scratch on your own. If you go for the latter option, the sky's the limit when it comes to the size, functionality, and appearance of your build. And there’s an incredible Audi wagon model to prove this.

The Block Zone, an online Lego enthusiast community that works on bringing new models to life, has assembled this black Audi and has given it a very simple name: German Wagon. This is obviously not a detailed reproduction of an existing Audi model but rather a mix between forms and designs seen in different products of the German automaker. To our eyes, it looks a lot like an RS4 but there are certain areas, like the front fascia, where we also see influences from the larger RS6. Nevertheless, the result is awesome.

Gallery: Audi wagon by Lego Technic

This model consists of 2,895 Lego pieces and is actually pretty big. It’s 18.5 inches (47 centimeters) long, 8.8 in (22.5 cm) wide, and 7.5 in (19 cm) tall. And if we haven’t made this clear until now, this is a remote-controlled model with fully functioning steering, opening doors, hood, and boot, a replica of a V8 engine, and a detailed interior. Probably the coolest feature is the removable and opening roof box with a design that matches the vehicle’s appearance. There don’t seem to be different color options available, though, with the only paint scheme on sale being a green interior over a black exterior.

Sure, it looks a little complicated to build. But the model comes with building instructions included in the package. It took the team about two years to complete the model and prepare it for a market release and you can now have it for £159.99, which is around $212 with the current exchange rates. Shipping across the globe is free and it should take about 10 days to receive your new toy after confirming an order.