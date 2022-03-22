Representative Mike Thompson (D-CA-05) introduced a bill to the House Ways and Means Committee on March 17 that proposes paying people $100 a month whenever the average price of gasoline is above $4.00. Representatives John B. Larson (D-CT-01) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) are co-sponsoring the bill.

The Congress.gov site doesn't have the full text of the bill as of this writing because the Government Publishing Office doesn't have that info yet. We do, though, have the title for H.R. 7143: "To provide for energy rebates to individual taxpayers, and for other purposes." Rep. Thompson refers to it as the Gas Rebate Act of 2022.

According to a press release from Rep. Thompson, single filers making less than $75,000 a year would receive $100 a month. Folks between $75,000 and $80,000 would receive a lesser amount.

Also, people who joint file and make less than $150,000 would also receive $100 a month. Folks making between $150,000 and $160,000 would get less money each month.

In addition, people eligible for this program would receive another $100 for each of their dependents.

AAA lists the current average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the US at $4.242 for March 22. This compares to an average of $4.316 a week ago and an average of $3.531 a month ago. Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration lists the average price of regular gas at $4.239 a gallon as of March 21. As of March 14, the figure was $4.315 a gallon and $4.102 a gallon for March 7.

Many places have seen even higher gas prices. In California, where Thompson is a Representative, there were reports of premium fuel going for over $6.00 a gallon.

To be clear, H.R. 7143 is still at the very beginning of the process of becoming a law. It still has to go through the committee and then to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote. There's also a similar process in the Senate. All of that is necessary before going to President Biden's desk.