After most of the other Volkswagen Group brands held their annual media conferences earlier this month, today was Skoda's turn. The only juicy tidbit revealed during the event livestreamed online this morning was the vague promise of a new design language dubbed "Modern Solid." We'll learn more about it in the second half of the year, but in the meantime, the Czech marque has shared a teaser image.

Intentionally blurred, the official rendering seemingly depicts a crossover, potentially positioned below the Kodiaq and Enyaq pictured below in the "coupe" guise. It leads us to believe it's about as large as the compact Karoq, possibly electric judging by the short overhangs and closed-off front fascia. It is unclear whether we’re looking at a production model or a concept, but knowing Skoda's modus operandi, it might just be another Vision-badged showcar.

Skoda has previously mentioned three new EVs will be introduced by the end of the decade and all will be cheaper and smaller than the Enyaq. During today's press conference, the company’s departing CEO Thomas Schafer confirmed one of them will be an entry-level city car. This certainly can't be it since it seems significantly bigger than a replacement for the Citigo-e iV.

Another telltale sign this might be an EV is the one-piece headlight denoted by the vertical LED strip for the daytime running lights. Conventionally powered crossovers from Skoda still have a split headlight assembly. At the back, the mysterious vehicle appears to have a thin light bar. Overall, the car seems a bit boxier than what we're used to seeing from products born in Mladá Boleslav.

Our assumptions will have to make do until later this year when Skoda will begin to talk about its new "Modern Solid" design approach. The 2022 Paris Motor Show is scheduled for mid-October, so perhaps that is when and where we will see the concept? Time will tell.