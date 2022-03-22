With 86,539 units delivered last year, the Hyundai Palisade was one of the company’s best-selling models in the United States. These results represent year-over-year growth of 5.66 percent and it seems that the automaker wants to keep the momentum with a facelift for the large family SUV. It is currently under development and our spy photographers sent us a fresh batch of photos, showing the progress made so far.

Unfortunately, this is a heavily camouflaged prototype and it was caught testing on public roads in Sweden where there’s still a lot of snow. There’s a lot of disguise covering the front fascia and this is where most of the visual changes will be focused. The added cloth concealment completely obstructs our view at the front, though we know Hyundai is most likely going to update the Palisade with a Tucson-inspired look.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade spy photos

As you can see, the headlights will be redesigned and there will be a more prominent radiator grille. Hyundai's designers are believed to be extending the headlights to meet the grille to echo the latest Tucson. If the set of 20-inch wheels looks familiar to you, that’s because it’s standard equipment on the Palisade Calligraphy. This probably means we are looking at the range-topping version of Hyundai’s three-row family SUV.

There’s not much to report about the tweaks as the back as the rear end is covered with the same amount of cloth camouflage. However, there have been rumors about the Palisade getting an extra set of taillights mounted on the tailgate, though we can’t confirm this for the time being. We believe the bumper could be modified as well, judging by how much effort in covering the vehicle the manufacturer has put.

The only available engine for the Palisade in North America is a 3.8-liter Atkinson-cycle V6. While nothing can be confirmed, for now, it could be supplemented by a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, although Hyundai hasn't said anything yet. An eight-speed automatic will remain the only available option and the V6 gas engine will most likely carry over unchanged.