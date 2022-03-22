After the Alfa Romeo Tonale, another troubled Italian marque is downsizing its SUV recipe to lure in more buyers that want an alternative to the Germans. Maserati has been teasing the Levante for months on end, during which our spies have caught more prototypes than we can count. It all ends today with the world premiere of the Grecale, a sub-Levante model the Trident certainly needs to turn things around.

While the fully electric Folgore-badged version was spied this week, the EV won't premiere until 2023. Today, we'll only see the gasoline-fueled model, complete with a high-performance Trofeo version as evidenced in the teaser clip below. According to a previously released preview, the sporty one promises to deliver an unspecified amount of horsepower that will "knock your socks off."

Expect the Maserati Grecale to ride on the same FCA-developed Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. Logic tells us we'll see mild-hybrid four-cylinder engines and a V6 reserved for the Trofeo. It should be significantly smaller than the Levante, which stretches at 197 inches (5,003 millimeters) long, 77.5 in (1,968 mm) wide, and 66.1 in (1,679 mm) tall, with a wheelbase of 118.3 in (3,004 mm).

Modena's belated answer to the Porsche Macan has been teased and spied with an all-new interior brimming with tech and loads of room for its class. Although enthusiasts would much rather see the new GranTurismo first, let's all admit that Grecale is far more important from a business perspective. Yes, it's yet another crossover, but this type of body style is what lures in buyers looking for a do-it-all car.

The Grecale will face some stiff competition and we're anxious to see whether Maserati has done enough to live up to the hype it created in the last months. It's exactly the sort of model it needs in its portfolio because the aging Ghibli and Quattro sedans are not enough. We could say the same thing about the MC20 since it's a low-volume product by the nature of the segment it's competing in.

Should you want something bigger than the Grecale, Maserati has already confirmed a second-generation Levante. It's due to arrive by the middle of the decade and it too will over an EV derivative.

In the meantime, join us for the world premiere of the 2023 Maserati Levante at 9 AM EDT / 1 PM GMT when the livestream is scheduled to start.