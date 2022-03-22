2022 is the year we'll finally get to see the M3 Touring, but BMW has big plans for 2023 as well. A spicy M3 CS Sedan has already been caught by spy photographers, and there's now a juicy rumor to ease the wait. According to a reliable source from the BimmerPost forums, the start of production of the limited-run special edition has apparently been moved forward, from July to March 2023. It'll be produced for only 11 months, until February 2024.

The M3 CS will have its inline-six, 3.0-liter engine dialed to a meaty 540 horsepower. Interestingly, the twin-turbo mill that goes by the "S58" codename will be the same installed in the forthcoming M4 CSL. The Coupe Sport Lightweight will be officially revealed in May with a rear-wheel-drive-only layout. The amped-up sedan is believed to take a different approach by exclusively featuring xDrive. Both will be sold only with the automatic transmission.

17 Photos

Confirming what the spy shots have been showing, the M3 CS is getting front bucket seats as standard equipment. According to the same source, it'll be among the first models from BMW to boast M-specific headlights as standard. It won't go through the CSL's Draconian diet, but the hardcore sedan is said to get lots of carbon fiber to shave off fat.

Although not specified in the report, the M3 CS should be based on the facelifted 3 Series debuting this year. The reason we're bringing this up is not necessarily because of the styling tweaks, but rather for the implementation of the iDrive 8 infotainment system. It should be the same story with the M3 Touring and M4 CSL, plus the yet-to-be-confirmed M4 GT/H.

If you're unfamiliar with the reports surrounding the M4 GT/H, it's said to be a hand-built car due to be sold outside of the United States. The letter "H" apparently stands for the manual gearbox's H pattern and the car is said to be largely based on the CSL, meaning no rear seats. In fact, the electric adjustment for the front seats will be deleted, and so will the parking sensors to further cut weight.

All things considered, BMW has a busy schedule up ahead for the M3/M4 lineup with its impending LCI. There will be yet another extension to the lineup with this year's launch of an i3 Sedan to be built in China for the local market. It's going to be based on the long-wheelbase version and will keep the "i3" moniker alive following the hatchback's discontinuation in July.