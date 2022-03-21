The Maserati Grecale is almost here. If it feels like Maserati's teaser campaign has stretched on forever, it's because it has – in automotive terms, anyway. September 10, 2020 is when the Italian brand officially announced the small crossover. Now, a year and a half later, we have a short video that will be the final Grecale teaser of them all.

As with the slate of recent teasers, this clip offers a short glimpse of a specific area with an unspecific description of a feature. In this instance, we see the telltale Maserati fender vents with a Trofeo badge. That's the range-topping model in the Levante range, so logic suggests it will serve as the flagship Grecale as well. The non-specific portion comes with a dare "to try my * drive modes." How many drive modes are there? The obvious answer is several, but just like a previous teaser promising ** of display screens inside, we're left to speculate.

The guessing game will be over soon enough. Expected to slot below the Levante, the new Grecale shares its platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio but will carve its own identity for the Maserati universe. We'll likely see some commonality between the two crossovers, especially in lower trim levels where the Stelvio's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is expected to serve base-model duties. It makes 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) in the Alfa, and there's little reason to expect that will change much for the Grecale. For that matter, we've also heard the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 could be an option, generating over 500 hp (373 kW).

A very tasty rumor suggests the Grecale could pack something a tad more powerful in its ultimate performance trim. The Maserati MC20 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 developing 621 hp (462 kW), and if it winds up in the Grecale Trofeo, it could become a legitimate contender among the current crop of high-performance crossovers and SUVs. However, at this point, it's just a rumor.

In Maserati's defense, the original intention wasn't to tease the Grecale for 18 months. It was supposed to debut in November of 2021, but a pesky global pandemic and constant supply chain disruptions changed everything.

Will the Grecale ultimately prove worth the wait? After a year and a half, we're now less than 24 hours away from finding out. You can catch the debut and learn all about the new Maserati Grecale as soon as the covers lift, right here at Motor1.com.