Porsche Club of America (PCA) and Porsche Classic teamed up to turn a neglected 1998 996 911 into a gorgeous one-of-a-kind build. The resulting 996 911 features a period-correct 911 GT3 drivetrain and a host of other unique touches to create this stunning show car.

According to PCA, this build all started with a conversation over dinner between members of Porsche Classic and executive members of PCA in 2018. To kick off the project, PCA purchased a neglected 1998 black 996 911 and then shipped it to Porsche Classic located in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany where the restoration began.

The idea was simple, build a 996 911 based on the limited run 2010 997 911 Sport Classic, which was never sold in the United States. The 996’s drive train was removed, and Porsche Classic installed a complete drivetrain from a 996.2 GT3. The 3.6-liter flat-6 produces 381 horsepower (284 Kilowatts) and 284 lb-ft (385 Newton Meters) of torque with an 8,000rpm redline. Porsche Classic also added the chassis and brakes from the 996.2 GT3 onto this build to round out the package and ensure controllable performance.

The exterior design was led by Porsche Director of Special Projects, Grant Larson, who is responsible for the design of the 986 Boxster and Carrera GT. Larson’s design incorporates the iconic ducktail spoiler from the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and motorsport-inspired double-bubble roof.

One-off 18.0-inch forged Fuchs wheels were created for the build with a unique Club Blau accent. The exterior features unique decals that also include Club Blau accent colors to create a cohesive design.

The custom carbon gray interior is a work of art with hand-stitched twill-Pepita-pattern seat inserts and door cards. Porsche Classic also included an updated touch screen infotainment system that includes both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

This beautiful 911 was debuted at this year’s Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe at Werks Reunion Amelia Island.