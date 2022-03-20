Audi is no stranger to building fast station wagons. While it's not the first brand to come up with the idea, the RS wagons from Ingolstadt have had a strong following. The most recent one is the RS6 Avant which finally came to the US in 2020.

At the same time, Audi is exploring the performance electric car market, as seen in a few e-Tron models. The shining example of this is the RS e-Tron GT. The low-slung four-door coupe packs up to 637 horsepower (475 kilowatts) and does the 0 to 60 mph sprint in about three seconds.

Gallery: Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept

4 Photos

More recently, Audi is showing us what the electric versions of the A6 and A6 Avant might look like down the line with a series of concepts. The company is also highlighting the performance potential of these models. For instance, the A6 Avant e-Tron Concept packs 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

With that in mind, is it possible for Audi to build an RS version of the A6 Avant e-Tron? Oliver Hoffmann, chief operating officer and head of technical development for Audi, answered that question from a recent interview with Top Gear. "For me, it’s very clear that when we present an electric A6, it has to also include some performance versions of it," said Hoffmann.

Hoffmann adds, "In 2025 we will present a completely new generation of ICE cars, from mild-hybrid up to plug-in hybrids with an increased electric range and increased power. This is also the basis for our upcoming RS model line. We will have in parallel our ICE portfolio with performance versions and on the other hand some performance models based on our EV platforms."

While it's not a solid "yes" from Audi, Hoffmann hints that the automaker has the means to make an electric RS6 Avant happen. There is no definite timeline for now, but based on the COO's answers, electric (or electrified) RS models are coming sooner than later.

As for the A6 e-Tron, Audi is targeting a 2023 launch for the liftback sedan and 2024 for the Avant version.