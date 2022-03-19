Drifting conventional cars with mechanical handbrakes are easier than the new ones with electronic parking brakes. Take it from professional rally racing driver and certified Hoonigan Ken Block.

In his latest video that's part of his new Electric Fleet series, Block shares his skepticism on drifting his new custom Audi RS E-Tron GT. It all boils down to the lack of handbrakes, which Block uses so that he could slide whenever he wanted.

But that's just the first part of the video – the rest of the "first drift video" was just pure fun of watching (and listening) to screeching rubber.

Gallery: Ken Block Audi RS E-Tron GT

4 Photos

Armed with loads of experience in going sideways, Block was able to drift the Audi EV. He completed donuts, figures of eight, and even big slides with a fan seated on the passenger seat. Despite those successful stunts, Block said that the car was trying so hard to keep him from sliding but from what we all saw, it looked like a walk in the park for the Hoonigan driver and DC Shoes co-founder.

In case you're wondering, Block's wheels were custom-made by Rotiform – six-spoke NGO-designed rims at the back and turbo-style Aerodisc models at the front. All fours are wrapped in Toyo Sport tires.

As for the mechanicals, Block's Audi RS E-Tron GT is stock... at least for now. It has a dual-motor electric powertrain setup that puts out 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque. The system can temporarily boost the output to 637 hp (475 kilowatts).

In 2021, Block parted ways with Ford and signed with Audi to promote its electric cars. The German company is building him a special Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron, which will star in the next Gymkhana video called Electrikhana.