The classic Volkswagen Beetle is known for many things but racing isn't one of them. Herbie is arguable, though, but the fact still remains – the Beetle is a humble rear-engined car you'd never expect on a race track or a drag strip.

We've seen a classic Beetle face a Samurai in a drag race before, although that one's more for the heck of it rather than a battle of speed.

Well, what we have here today is a Beetle going up against another unlikely VW drag racer, a VW Kombi or Bus as it's called in the US. Both vehicles aren't born for speed, making this drag race the ultimate fish-out-of-water battle.

However, as you can see in the video atop this page, these two aren't your typical Vee-dubs. They're tuned for the drag strip, though we don't have the exact details of the aftermarket tuning that they received. This explains their determination on the prepped surface, making the quick matchup unexpectedly exciting.

The video embedded above is more than just drag races between Beetles on steroids. It's actually a coverage of a recent Bug-In event, courtesy of YouTube's Mike Fn Garage.

The Southern California Bug-In event is a VW car show, drag race, and swap meet rolled into one, held religiously in Irwindale. The whole almost 40-minute footage gives us a taste of what these VW-focused events look like, a celebration of classic Volkswagens in various shapes and sizes.

In case you're interested, Bug-In's website shows that the next event is happening on June 19, 2022. Car show entry is free, but if you're going there for the swap meet, that will cost you $40. Drag race entry costs $60.