Last September, Stellantis announced a new three-year partnership with (RED) to raise money to fight global health emergencies. The tie-up has Stellantis introducing several (RED)-branded products across its portfolio, from Ram to Fiat. Jeep is included, too, and the brand is introducing a new (RED)-branded Renegade for the 2022 model year, the second of such products.

The new Renegade Red Special Edition crossover joins the (RED)-branded Compass that Jeep announced last year. Jeep bases the new Renegade on the brand’s popular Latitude trim, adding a host of unique visual enhancements. The crossover receives 19-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels, black roof rails, a body-color painted roof, Colorado Red mirror caps, and special (RED) badging.

Inside, things are a bit more subdued, with the model offering black cloth bucket seats with Ski Gray Stitching. Adding a splash of color are Trailhawk Ruby Red speaker and vent bezels. Leather adorns the steering wheel and shifter, while an 8.4-inch touchscreen display on the dash provides access to the infotainment system. It comes equipped with Stellantis’ Uconnect 4 software.

Powering the (RED) Jeep Renegade is the model’s standard turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder that pumps power to Jeep’s Active Drive full-time 4x4 system through a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 170 horsepower (126 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (284 Newton-meters) of torque.

Jeep will offer its Renegade Red Special Edition in four exterior paint colors: Alpine, Black, Colorado Red, and Sting Gray. Jeep says the special-edition model is available to order now from Jeep dealers, and it has a starting MSRP of $31,185 (that includes the $1,595 destination charge. Jeep does not say when the new Renegade will arrive, though it has said that the Compass Red Special Edition will launch in the first quarter of 2022, with the Renegade following “soon after.” Q1 ends in two weeks.

Jeep also introduced (RED)-branded versions of the new Fiat 500 and the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited. Stellantis still has more than two years to complete its partnership, so we should hopefully see more (RED)-branded products from its various brands. The partnership will deliver more than $4 million to the Global Fund over the next two-and-a-half years.

