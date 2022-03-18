The BMW M2 is just the start of the brand's high-performance aspirations for the model. BMW will design hotter versions and offer its coupe with an array of upgrades. A new spy shot from berlin_cars on Instagram captures the car with a few new exterior bits we haven't seen on the M2 before.

The photo captures the car wearing a massive wing across the trunk tall enough to interfere with the rear window. It's not the coupe's only exaggerated piece of kit, though. Below the wing is BMW's M Performance exhaust, which features angled quad exhaust tips. We've seen it offered for the M3 and M4, and it looks like it'll arrive as an upgrade for the M2. The exhaust pokes out through a more aggressive rear diffuser that looks more angular than the bumper we've seen on other test vehicles.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos

32 Photos

BMW is likely testing the parts before they enter the M Performance catalog, giving M2 owners a variety of ways to upgrade their cars. One area the owners might not want to modify is the powertrain. There's nothing official about the powertrain, but rumors point to the vehicle using the brand's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six powering the rear wheels. They suggest that the detuned engine will produce at least 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) in its standard configuration, with the M2 Competition possibly making as much as 430 hp (316 kW).

Previous spy shots have revealed that the new M2 will have an aggressive front-end design. However, BMW will give the car a normal-sized grille that sits above a wide lower bumper opening. Two large intakes pushed to the edges flank it, which helps airflow to the car's various performance bits – the brakes, intercoolers, and radiators. High-performance cars create a lot of heat.

BMW hasn't announced when it will reveal the new M2, but we expect a debut sometime this year. It'll be one of several M-branded cars arriving this year, joining the M3 Touring, the M3 CSL, and XM as new arrivals into the lineup. We Also know the M2 will spawn a Competition variant and even hotter CS and CSL versions.