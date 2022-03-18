Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's the upcoming Alpina B4 Gran Coupe without a bit of camouflage. A full debut for it shouldn't be too far away.

Gallery: 2023 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe no camouflage spy photos

23 Photos

Audi is working on bringing the Audi A6 E-Tron Sportback concept into production. Judging by these photos, the road-going version looks a lot like the concept.

Gallery: Audi A6 E-Tron First Spy Shots

32 Photos

This Ford Bronco was on display at last year's SEMA Show. It appears that Ford Performance might be using the SUV to develop some new parts.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Fitted With Upgrades

12 Photos

Ford is working on a refresh for the Kuga in Europe and the Escape in North America. The front end receives an overhaul with skinnier headlights and a revised shape for the grille.

Gallery: Ford Escape Ford Kuga Spy Shots

24 Photos

This batch of spy shots provides our first look inside the next-gen Hyundai Kona. There are also shots of the heavily camouflaged exterior.

Gallery: Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Spy Shots

20 Photos

Land Rover is preparing an even longer version of the Defender. The increased size allows for three rows of seating.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender 130 New Spy Photos

19 Photos

The next-gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport sports a revised front end with skinnier headlights and a revised bumper.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport new spy photos

13 Photos

Here's a weird one. This is the refreshed version of the Lincoln Corsair. However, the development team puts a decal of Kanye West on the window for the second row.

Gallery: 2023 Lincoln Corsair Kanye West Spy Shots

7 Photos

Here is the upcoming electric version of the new Maserati GranTurismo. A recent teaser suggests it could have as much as 1,200 horsepower.

Gallery: Maserati GranTurismo E Spy Shots

16 Photos

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class has a slight refresh coming. There are minor tweaks to the nose and rear.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz B-Class Spy Shots

15 Photos

Here's a lightly camouflaged Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The orange-and-white body might indicate this specific car is for crash testing.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy photos with no camouflage

13 Photos

The Peugeot 4008 is an upcoming, high-riding model that blends sedan and crossover cues.

Gallery: 2023 Peugeot 4008 spy photos

26 Photos

Zeekr is one of the many brands that Geely owns. It's developing an autonomous robotaxi for Waymo to use.

Gallery: Waymo Zeekr Robotaxi Cold-Weather Spy Shots