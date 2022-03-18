Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

2023 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Spied Without Camouflage

Here's the upcoming Alpina B4 Gran Coupe without a bit of camouflage. A full debut for it shouldn't be too far away. 

[UPDATE] Audi A6 E-Tron First Spy Shots Show EV With Split-Headlight Design

Audi is working on bringing the Audi A6 E-Tron Sportback concept into production. Judging by these photos, the road-going version looks a lot like the concept.

Beefy Ford Bronco Spied As Rolling Billboard For Performance Bolt-Ons

This Ford Bronco was on display at last year's SEMA Show. It appears that Ford Performance might be using the SUV to develop some new parts.

Refreshed Ford Kuga / Escape Spied Showing Off Updated Front End

Ford is working on a refresh for the Kuga in Europe and the Escape in North America. The front end receives an overhaul with skinnier headlights and a revised shape for the grille.

Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Crossover Spy Shots Show Off More Interior

This batch of spy shots provides our first look inside the next-gen Hyundai Kona. There are also shots of the heavily camouflaged exterior.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Spied Hiding Three Rows Of Seats

Land Rover is preparing an even longer version of the Defender. The increased size allows for three rows of seating.

2023 Range Rover Sport Spied Losing Some Camouflage

The next-gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport sports a revised front end with skinnier headlights and a revised bumper.

2023 Lincoln Corsair Spied Wearing A Sticker Of Kanye West’s Face

Here's a weird one. This is the refreshed version of the Lincoln Corsair. However, the development team puts a decal of Kanye West on the window for the second row.

New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots Show Off An All-Electric Coupe

Here is the upcoming electric version of the new Maserati GranTurismo. A recent teaser suggests it could have as much as 1,200 horsepower.

Mercedes B-Class Spied With Partial Camouflage Hiding Design Refresh

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class has a slight refresh coming. There are minor tweaks to the nose and rear.

2023 Mercedes EQE SUV Spied Without Camouflage

Here's a lightly camouflaged Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The orange-and-white body might indicate this specific car is for crash testing. 

2023 Peugeot 4008 Coupe-SUV Spied From All Angles With Final Body

The Peugeot 4008 is an upcoming, high-riding model that blends sedan and crossover cues.

Waymo's Zeekr Robotaxi Spied During Cold-Weather Development

Zeekr is one of the many brands that Geely owns. It's developing an autonomous robotaxi for Waymo to use.

