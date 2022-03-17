The latest teaser for a vehicle part of the annual Jeep Easter Safari offers an intriguing mystery because it mentions mixing together two models: the Wrangler and Gladiator. The accompanying image doesn't reveal the answer to the secret.

According to Jeep:

Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator might look like? What if a truck dared to be more like an SUV to increase its departure angle? The latest Jeep concept heading to this year's Easter Jeep Safari reinvents what the ultimate terrain tackler dares to be, delivering an abundance of four-wheeling confidence and a pinch of open-air freedom.

If you look at the teaser image (above), you can see a glimpse of what appears to be a cargo bed at the back. In front, a hood with a prominent scoop is visible, and there are vents along the side of it. The suspension appears to sit higher than stock, and the truck rides on off-road-capable tires. There are no doors.

The suggestion that this is a truck with an improved departure angle makes us wonder if Jeep is creating a pickup akin to the CJ-8 Scrambler from the 1980s. That model took the existing CJ-7 and gave it a fairly small bed. The result was a vehicle with better maneuverability than a full-size pickup but with a reduced carrying capacity.

Easter Jeep Safari Rubicon Teaser 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Teaser Photo

Jeep already teased three other vehicles for this year's Easter Safari. The presentations for them have been more enigmatic than for this Wrangler (or Gladiator). One showed the front end of a blue Grand Cherokee with seemingly no significant modifications.

Another teaser was just a partial QR code in the shape of a Gladiator. That one is even more of a mystery.

Jeep also seems to be teasing a 20th-anniversary edition of the Wrangler Rubicon. The teaser shot is just of the vehicle's hood with a "20" superscript above the "Rubicon" logo. It also appears to have the 392 emblem and an American flag on the front fender.

This year's Jeep Easter Safari will run from April 9 through 17. We might get a few more teasers before then, but it's not too long of a wait to see what the brand is cooking up this year.