Automakers don’t like revealing new products until their ready for a splashy debut. Test vehicles often wear thick camouflage coverings and cladding to hide and distort a new vehicle’s shape from curious eyes, but Lincoln isn’t doing a good job of keeping people from staring at its refreshed Corsair crossover. New spy photos reveal the Lincoln out testing with a giant sticker of Kanye West’s face on the rear window. Why

The new photos don’t answer that, nor do they reveal anything new about the refreshed model. However, it is wearing a strange new contraption on the rear fender with wires snaking to it from underneath the vehicle. Lincoln is likely continuing to test the vehicle’s emissions. The first batch of Corsair spy shots also revealed something wonky with the exhaust tips at the back. This could mean Lincoln plans to tweak the powertrains; however, we have no idea what that could entail.

Lincoln offers the Corsair with three powertrain configurations – the turbocharged 2.0-liter, the turbocharged 2.3-liter, or the 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid. Lincoln will offer the all-electric Corsair-E starting in 2026, though the brand will launch its first electric vehicle sometime before then. We doubt the crossover will receive a substantial overhaul under the hood, but any tweaks Lincoln does make could mean the car will offer more power or improved efficiency

The crossover continues to wear camouflage at the front, where Lincoln will make most of the styling changes. The coverings likely hide revised bumper styling, refreshed headlights, and a tweaked grille. The camo hides the model’s finer design details, but it should receive a modest makeover. The crossover doesn’t wear any camouflage over the rear, so it might remain unchanged on the 2023 model.

Lincoln launched the Corsair for the 2020 model year as the replacement for the MKC. It was part of the company’s plan to differentiate its products from its Ford stablemates while returning the brand to using real names on its vehicles. The new name and all-new design haven’t juiced sales, and competition is only increasing. The car is only two years old, but we could see the refreshed version debut this year before going going on sale for the 2023 model year.