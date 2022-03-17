Where we're building, we don't need roads. That's right, there's now a Lego model of a Delorean depicting the iconic machine from Back to the Future. In fact, you can build it in one of three ways to depict your favorite version of the vehicle from the trilogy films in the franchise.

The Lego Back to the Future DeLorean has 1,872 pieces. The completed model measures about 14 inches (35 centimeters) long, 7.5 inches (19 centimeters) wide, and 4.5 inches (12 centimeters tall. To be clear, you can't build all three body variants simultaneously from one kit, but you can swap pieces out to switch to your favorite.

Gallery: Back to the Future DeLorean Lego

The Lego DeLorean retails for $169.99, and it goes on sale on April 1, 2022. Lego recommends the model for people who are 18+.

To put these figures into perspective against another cinematic car, the recent kit for the new Batmobile has 1,360 pieces. It measures around 17 inches (45 centimeters) long with the rear flame in place, 6 inches (17 centimeters) wide, and 4 inches (11 centimeters) tall. The model costs $99.99.

The DeLorean kit comes with lots of neat features. The car has a light-up flux capacitor and a dashboard with the appropriate dates. The hood and gullwing doors open, too. If you build the version from Back to the Future Part II, the wheels fold for the flight mode.

The accessories include Lego Minifigs depicting Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly. Plus, there's Marty's hoverboard from the second movie and a box of plutonium. A banana and tin can also come with it to power Mr. Fusion like at the end of the first film (or beginning of the second).

Lego is keeping very busy with launching vehicular kits that it is seemingly aiming at adult builders. In February, the company announced a 1,106-piece model depicting a 1960s-era Vespa 125 scooter. When complete, the bike is 13.5 inches (34.29 centimeters) long and 8.5 inches (21.6 centimeters) tall. It costs $99.99.

There was also the $179.99, 1,432-piece model of a McLaren Formula One car. It is It over 25.5 inches (65 centimeters) long, 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) wide, and 5 inches (13 centimeters) tall.