The Mitsubishi Ralliart revival plan continues with a set of accessories for four models sold in Japan. Now being sold in dealerships in the Land of the Rising Sun, the body kits are exclusive for the models for the domestic market for the first time.

Three crossovers receive the red Ralliart aftermarket treatment. The smallest of which is the Mitsubishi RVR, otherwise called the Outlander Sport in the US. There's a skid plate package for the compact SUV, which include a front skid plate and a two-piece set of rear skid plate. A mudflap, side decal, large tailgate spoiler, and floor mats are available as well.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Ralliart Accessories Japan

5 Photos

The Mitsubishi Outlander gets similar accessories, although the exterior garnish package offers a front skid garnish, side under garnishes, and a three-piece set of rear bumper garnishes. The floor mats are available for both 5- and 7-seat configurations. Meanwhile, the same set of accessories is available for the Eclipse Cross.

The Mitsubishi Delica minivan is the only non-SUV model that gets the Ralliart accessories. On the outside, it gets fog lamp garnishes, blacked-out front under garnishes, and a three-piece rear under garnishes. It's the only model that receives Ralliart side mirror covers.

Apart from the model-specific Ralliart kits, there are general accessories available as well. These include a dark chrome-plated frame for license plates, license plate frame bolt set, black wheel locknut/lug nut set, and a Ralliart-branded ignition button.

Last year, Mitsubishi introduced the first of the Ralliart revival in Thailand in the form of decals and accessories for the Pajero Sport/Montero Sport midsize SUV and Triton/Strada pickup truck.

We have yet to see if there's more to the return of Ralliart than kits and accessories but right now, we're not holding our breath for that.