Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Ford is already working on the next-generation Mustang and we’ve seen prototypes testing with significant amounts of camouflage. This rendering unhides the body shape, though it’s probably too early to tell if it’s accurate considering the disguise on the test vehicles.

This comes straight from a fantasy land where the original Mercedes 300 SL receives upgrades from the modern-day AMG GT R. Sure, it’s probably not the most convincing idea but it is very original in our eyes.

A brand new generation of the X1 is currently under development and should be released later this year. It will follow an evolutionary design approach, as seen in this rendering. A fully electric version will be launched this year, too.

The GLC prototypes are starting to lose the heavy camouflage and this allows us to take a closer look at its final shapes. This rendering comes from Kolesa.ru and is probably the most accurate preview of the new crossover to date.