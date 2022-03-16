When most people think of Winnebago, visions of massive motorhomes powering down highways come to mind. The 64-year-old company is arguably best known for such vehicles, and those iconic designs certainly helped Winnebago achieve a notable milestone. The 500,000th Winnie was just built, but it's not a chunky motorhome with artful swooshes on the sides. It's a rugged Revel 4x4 overlanding camper van based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The Revel recently rolled out of Winnebago's facility in Iowa to no small amount of fanfare, as seen in the video above. The RV manufacturer says it's the first in the industry to achieve such a milestone, and to celebrate, all operations were halted so employees could partake in the occasion.

"Winnebago is a pioneer in the RV category, producing its first vehicles more than 60 years ago," said Huw Bower, president of Winnebago. "Yet, the 500,000th motorhome represents much more than longevity in the market. To our 2,700 employees, it represents millions of incredible experiences among friends and families that Winnebago has made possible through the decades. Our team members are committed to excellence every day, motivated and energized by the idea of bringing joy to so many people. This milestone would not be possible without their tireless dedication."

The Revel is actually a very brief portion of Winnebago's history. Launched just four years ago, the Sprinter-based Class B RV is a sign of the times with four-wheel drive and extra ground clearance for leaving roads and traditional campsites behind. Available in a single floorplan, it's designed to sleep two people with a power lift bed at the rear that converts into a living space. A full bathroom with a shower and cassette toilet sits in the middle, along with a small kitchen containing a stainless steel sink and refrigerator. It carries 21 gallons of fresh water with a 21-gallon capacity for gray water.

Power comes from two 124-amp-hour lithium batteries that can be charged through solar, a dedicated alternator on the engine, or shore power. A 2,000-watt inverter is part of the package, and it's all packaged in a four-season van with heating and air conditioning systems.

These features do come at a price, however. The Revel starts at just over $200,000, but Winnebago must be doing something right. Aside from reaching 500,000 units built, the manufacturer says the Revel is a category leader for rugged, off-road campers.