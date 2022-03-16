A new Maserati is coming soon. Real soon in fact – the Grecale finally debuts to the world on March 22. That date was announced back in February, and to make sure we don't forget, Maserati has dropped a few teasers since then. The latest is what you see above, celebrating the SUV's touchscreen display that measures, um, two stars wide?

Obviously, Maserati is being a bit coy here, and that's okay. Aside from the blurry photo (which looks rather like an old-school 3D image), we at least know the center screen is larger than 9.9 inches.

Is it though? Technically, the teaser refers to "display surfaces" which could include the digital instrument display for the driver. How do we know the Grecale will have such a display? We saw it back in January thanks to a series of spy photos that revealed most of the interior, including a good look at that center screen.

Checking out the spy shots, it's safe to say the center screen is certainly 10 inches or more. It looks like a split design, with the upper section likely reserved for communications, navigation, and audio control. Down low would be ideal for climate settings, seat functions, and other features. A bank of tactile controls in between offers quick access to commonly used systems.

That's the theory at least. We'll find out if our musings are accurate when covers lift in just another week. At that point, we expect to see an attractive crossover SUV with a variety of powertrain options that could offer over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) in top trim. A previous teaser revealed a three-digit top speed that will "make your heart race" so performance is obviously part of Maserati's plan.

Lower trim levels will likely offer a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, where it makes a modest 280 hp (209 kW) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters) of torque. That's enough juice to send the Stelvio to around 145 mph, but if the 621-hp (463-kW) twin-turbocharged V6 from the Maserati MC20 finds its way under the hood, that would definitely be heart-racing territory.

All will be revealed on March 22.