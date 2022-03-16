A new spy video provides a close look at the Rolls-Royce Spectre while the upcoming electric coupe is driving on public roads in Germany. There's a view from every angle when the driver pulls the vehicle off the street to turn around.

The Spectre development vehicles continue to wear a vibrant body wrap with short statements in neon-colored letters about electric vehicles. All of the production panels appear to be on the body, so the covering is the only thing hiding the vehicle's design.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos

29 Photos

In front, the Spectre has split headlights that include LED strips on the upper section. Because EVs don't need the same airflow as combustion-powered vehicles, it's not clear whether the large grille is actually functional. It might be just a styling element because this is such an iconic part of Rolls-Royce's design. The lower fascia has horizontal strakes on each side and a hexagonal sensor in the middle.

The Spectre has a resemblance to the Wraith coupe. However, the EV has a more pronounced coupe silhouette because of its heavily sloped roofline. The model continues to use rear-hinged suicide doors.

From the back, you can see the Spectre's prominent fenders that stick out from the rest of the sloping roof. This makes the trunk opening noticeably narrower than the rest of the tail. There are vertically oriented taillights on each corner of the rear.

Rolls-Royce isn't offering powertrain details for the Spectre yet. A recent rumor suggests it would share components with the BMW iX M60 electric crossover. If this is accurate, then a coupe could make as much as 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) in Sport mode. The Normal setting provides 532 hp (391 kW) and 749 lb-ft (1,015 Nm).

In the iX M60, this setup gets the crossover to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Its 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack gives the BMW an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles (450 kilometers).

The Rolls-Royce Spectre joins the luxury brand's lineup in the fourth quarter of 2023. Expect it to be on sale in the US for the 2024 model year.