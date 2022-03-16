Having announced that at least half of its annual sales will be EVs by 2030, Aston Martin will be gradually bidding adieu to the good ol' combustion engine. Before that happens, the V12 is going out with a proverbial bang as the Gaydon-based brand uses the hashtag #NeverLeaveQuietly.

Unless there will be some sort of special one-offs such as the Victor, the V12 Vantage will be the very last twelve-cylinder car from AM. At the very least, it should be the final chance to buy a new Vantage with this powerhouse. Expect low production numbers and a high price tag, but we won't be too surprised if all cars have already been spoken for.

Considering the Vantage F1 Edition already makes 527 horsepower from its twin-turbo V8, the V12 variant is going to pack significantly more punch. We're expecting well over 600 hp from the model's swan song taking into account the engine makes a healthy 630 hp in the DB11. Since the latter is more of a grand tourer, the twin-turbo 5.2-liter mill could be pushed even further in the hardcore V12 Vantage.

Spy shots of prototypes have revealed there will be additional upgrades beyond the engine as Aston Martin is going to fit a more aggressive, aero-driven body. The final V12 Vantage is expected to have a wider body and a beefier automatic transmission able to cope with the upgraded engine. Test vehicles have been previously spotted with centrally mounted exhaust tips we'll likely see on the production model as well.

Courtesy of a teaser released at the end of last year, Aston Martin showed the V12 Vantage's front fascia with a redesigned and enlarged grille with horizontal slats and flanked by vertical air intakes. The car also had a chunky front spoiler lip and a hood bulge necessary to host the bigger engine. A stiffer suspension to sharpen up handling is expected, along with carbon-ceramic brakes and bespoke lightweight wheels.

The V12 Vantage will mark the beginning of the end for the combustion-engined supercar since Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers has already confirmed the next-generation model arriving around 2025 will be purely electric.