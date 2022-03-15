Allroad. In the world of Audi, it's the name given to station wagons that sit a bit higher and exude a bit more ruggedness compared to standard versions. The A4 and A6 are the traditional carriers of allroad upgrades, but a few months ago our spy teams found a curiously tall A3. And now, it's been spotted again on video.

The three-minute clip comes from CarSpyMedia, capturing multiple prototypes enjoying the waning winter days in snowy Scandinavia. The level of camouflage appears the same as our previous sightings, focusing on changes to the front and rear fascias. Camo wrap down low along the sides suggests plastic cladding similar to an allroad is hiding underneath. Look very closely at the wheel arches and you'll see lines in the camouflage mirroring the opening, exactly as you'd expect with a large trim piece.

Gallery: New Audi A3 Allroad Spy Photos

25 Photos

As for the fascias, it's tough to see if there are larger design changes or just the addition of cladding where you might otherwise find paint. A detailed look at the rear suggests the corner vents could incorporate lights, though it might be something used just on prototypes. Similarly, camouflage wrap at the front hides the bulky corner intakes, so we can't see if there are changes beneath. The headlights and grille appear identical, but there's no mistaking the extra ground clearance. There's also no way to miss the prominent roof rails on the prototypes, adding further fuel to the allroad fire.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention the Audi A1 Citycarver, which debuted in 2019 with a crossover vibe. That car was billed as something equally at home on small city streets or rural dirt roads, and it's possible the A3 prototypes seen here will take a similar course. Allroad designations have traditionally adorned station wagons, and while the A3 Sportback is certainly wagonesque in its design, one could easily argue it's a better fit in the crossover world.

Whatever it's called, Audi is doing a great job of keeping details under wraps. We've heard nothing in the rumor mill about this A3 progression, so we'll keep looking until details surface, or the camouflage comes off. At the very least, we expect that to happen sometime this year.