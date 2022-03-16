Polestar invited Motor1.com Senior Editor Brett T. Evans to take a detailed look at the Precept Concept. Getting this close to a concept is a rare opportunity, so how could he say no to filming it up close?

The Precept Concept originally debuted in 2020 as a sleek, four-door fastback that previewed future models from the brand. As Evans notes, this shape is what to expect from the forthcoming Polestar 5 production model that arrives in 2024. The stylish sedan goes up against German EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT.

The Precept Concept lacks rear glass. Although, it's clear where the panel would be on the production version. To see what's going on behind the vehicle, there are rear-facing cameras on stalks where you'd usually find the side mirrors.

There are no powertrain details for the Polestar 5 yet. In the video, Evans suggests the base version might arrive with around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), and the top variant would make about 700 hp (522 kW).

The Precept Concept also previews the advanced safety tech that you can expect from the Polestar 5. There's a prominent lidar array on the roof. Plus, the front bumper includes a 3d camera and radar sensors. A backward-facing camera is on the rear deck.

Unfortunately, Evans doesn't get a chance to get inside the Precept Concept. The official shots from the vehicle's debut show off the interior, though. There's a 12.5-inch driver display and a 15-inch, portrait-oriented screen on the center of the dashboard. There are individual seats for each rear occupant, and there's a large console between them.

The gallery above shows official teaser images of the Polestar 5 from late 2021. The design similarities to the concept are clear. There are slight changes like adopting traditional side mirrors, rather than cameras on stalks. It also gains a proper center, high-mounted taillight, which is absent from the Precept.

Development of the Polestar Precept into the Polestar 5 is taking place at the brand's R&D hub in the United Kingdom. The brand will build it at a new factory in China.