UPDATE: The Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition is not coming to the United States, a company spokesperson tells Motor1.com. However, the company is bringing the LC 500 Inspiration Edition to the US. It has the same black and dark rose interior color scheme as the Hokkaido model for Europe. The Inspiration is limited to 150 units and costs $104,500 for the coupe and $115,580 for the convertible. It goes on sale this spring.

The Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition arrives as a limited-run model for Europe that takes inspiration from the many volcanoes on the large, northern island in Japan. To show express this influence, the vehicles receive a dark red and black color scheme. Lexus will sell just 40 coupes and 40 convertibles of this special edition in Europe starting in April 2022.

The LC Hokkaido Edition is available in the exterior colors: Flare Red, Sonic Platinum, F White, and Graphite. The vehicles receive a black grille and body trim. The convertible top is available in red or black fabric.

Gallery: Lexus LC 500 and LC 500 Convertible Hokkaido Edition

8 Photos

Inside, the seats have black leather upholstery. The center console, door panels, and the section below the steering wheel are Dark Rose

The island of Hokkaido is also home to the Lexus Shibetsu proving ground where the company develops many of its models. The area is also famous for its forest-covered mountains and hot spring spas.

Prices for the LC Hokkaido Edition in Europe are not yet available. Motor1.com reached out to Lexus North America to ask whether the company planned to bring the special model to this market (see answer above).

Gallery: 2022 LC 500 Inspiration Series

7 Photos

The LC just received an update for the 2022 model year in the US. The tweaked model has revised suspension tuning that the company claims makes the grand tourer more nimble. The Sport package now has polished 21-inch wheels with black accents.

The LC 500 with the Sport pack is now available with a Bespoke Build option. It gives customers access to a variety of colors, upholstery choices, wheels, and spoilers that are not generally available or only for special edition models. The carbon-fiber roof is now exclusive to a Bespoke Build order.

Prices for the 2022 LC 500 start at $94,125, including destination. The LC 500h takes the cost to $100,125, and the LC 500 convertible goes for $102,175.

Info from 2020 suggested Lexus gave up on developing a version of the LC with a twin-turbo V8 because it would have sold in very low volumes. A patent filing in 2021 might have given us a glimpse at what Toyota and Lexus were planning for this new powerplant.