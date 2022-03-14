What are the freebies you get when you purchase a brand new car? Free tinting and floor mats? Nice. Or maybe even a free concierge service for a year? That's neat. What about a free ride to space?

That last bit is actually possible, courtesy of Land Rover and Virgin Galactic. There's an ongoing promotion called Adventure of a Lifetime that sends one Land Rover owner into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to space (and back). It's one heck of a freebie when purchasing a new Land Rover; all you need now is a little bit of luck.

Gallery: Land Rover Joins Virgin Galactic

3 Photos

The promotion is open to all Land Rover owners as of February 27, 2022, who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, excluding the States of Ohio and Virginia, and who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Those who plan to purchase one are also eligible to join as the sweepstakes run through June 20, 2022.

Those who wish to join just need to fill out a form and register via the Land Rover Adventure of a Lifetime website. The form needs the owner's details, including the last eight digits of their Land Rover's VIN.

The grand prize of the sweepstakes is a round-trip flight to space with Virgin Galactic, in addition to a minimum of five days of training and promotional activities. The date of the space flight will be determined by Virgin Galactic after the winner has been announced and confirmed.

The relationship between Land Rover and Virgin Galactic goes as far back as 2014. In 2019, Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Astronaut Edition, which is an exclusive vehicle that only members of the Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut community can buy.