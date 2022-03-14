The Hyundai Kona is one of the brand’s newer models, but it has shot up the sales chart. It almost outsold the Sonata last year, but we’ll be interested to see what happens when the next-generation model arrives. New spy shots show the crossover with a tad less camouflage while revealing more of its revamped interior. The photos also reveal a potential powertrain, though it might not arrive in the US model.

We’ve seen the interior before, catching a glimpse of the digital instrument cluster in previous spy shots. The new photos also show the interior, though Hyundai concealed the dash from view. However, we can still see the redesigned door panels, center armrest, and seats. The new gauge cluster will likely pair with a digital infotainment display on the dashboard.

Gallery: Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Spy Shots

20 Photos

The redesigned Kona will continue to offer a variety of powertrains – from gasoline to all-electric. The spy shots show that the model will offer a 1.6-liter unit for the Korean market, which will pair with a dual-clutch transmission and power the crossover’s front wheels. It’s unclear if it will be available in the US version. There aren’t any details about the all-electric powertrain, but the battery and electric motors should offer improved performance over the outgoing model. Hyundai will likely continue offering the Kona N Line into the next generation, too.

It’s hard to tell in the photos, but our spies tell us the next-gen Kona will grow in size compared to the outgoing model. It will also adopt new front-end styling that doesn’t deviate too far from the design introduced with the first-generation model, like the split headlights. The new Kona will keep this feature, though the lower headlights will likely have a vertical orientation to keep its design in line with other Hyundai models.

We don’t know how complete the Kona looks under its camouflage and cladding, but the spy shots look promising. It’s still early in 2022, but we are not expecting Hyundai to reveal the new Kona until early next year. We would love a late 2022 debut, but we don’t have that kind of power. It will likely launch in other markets before arriving in US showrooms.