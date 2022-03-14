The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V isn’t a secret. The automaker revealed it earlier this year, though the company kept a lot of the important information a secret. Cadillac showed off the styling, which wasn’t too much of a surprise. The lack of performance details was disappointing, but Cadillac has now announced that it will reveal more information about the high-powered SUV on May 11.

There haven’t been any new rumors about its powertrain, so the V should use the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that powers the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We’ll also learn the engine’s output on May 11, and we’ll see how close it lands to the other two products. The engine produces 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 668 (498 kW) in the Cadillac sedan.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

5 Photos

While Cadillac hasn’t detailed the powertrain, we have heard it. A spy video from before its reveal captured a throaty V8 exhaust note. Cadillac also released a video announcing the SUV’s full reveal date, and it features an interpretation of the Escalade-V’s engine note composed by music producer and artist Maffio.

The visual reveal earlier this year showed off a familiar-looking Escalade with a handful of distinct styling cues. When the SUV goes on sale, it will wear a unique front-end design that incorporates a new grille and a revised lower bumper with freshly designed daytime running lights. The rear won’t look too different, though the SUV will have a new lower valance that accommodates four large exhaust tips. Cadillac also swapped out the chrome trim for black.

Inside, the Escalade doesn’t deviate from the stellar one introduced on the new-generation model. However, Cadillac will add some V-specific touches, like the badge on the steering wheel. We haven’t seen the entire interior yet, but we expect Cadillac to install other V touches throughout the model.

Cadillac will also provide details about the SUV’s availability, which will arrive sometime for the 2023 model year. Hopefully, we will learn when Cadillac plans to open the order books. We doubt the company will offer pricing information just yet, but we don’t expect it to be cheap. The Escalade starts at $77,000, with the Platinum trim commanding more than six figures.